Kimi to Stay at Lotus

Not surprisingly after a brilliant return season at Lotus, Kimi Raikkonen has been resigned for next year's F1 season.
With three races to go he sits in a solid 3rd place in the 2012 individual standings behind Vettel and Alonso. He is in by no means the most competitive car and is ahead of both McLaren drivers and the Red Bull driver Mark Webber.
Raikkonen's speed was never in question but after his sabbatical in rallying, his fitness and commitment may have been an issue but the opposite has been the case.
