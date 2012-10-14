Vettel Leads World Championship

Sebastian Vettel took the honours in Korea today to take the lead in the drivers World Championship.
His team mate and pole sitter Mark Webber was second with Fernando Alonso taking another podium place in third.
Felipe Massa continued his revival in fourth and could have closed the gap.
Kimi Raikkonen was fifth ahead of Hulkenberg and Grosjean.
The McLaren drivers had a poor day with Hamilton in 10th place and Button being involved on lap 1 in a collision with Kobayashi pushing Rosberg into him from behind.
