Vettel Red Bud

Sebastian Vettel turned his pole position into another victory ahead of Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber at the Buddh circuit today.
This order means the championship 1-2 positions remain the same.
Lewis Hamilton pushed Webber to the end but could not take a podium place.
Alonso now has a 13 point deficit.
Vettel's car seemed to be carrying a floor defect in the final laps and this was radioed to Alonso but he still kept a 9-10 second gap over his nearest rival.
This order means the championship 1-2 positions remain the same.
Lewis Hamilton pushed Webber to the end but could not take a podium place.
Alonso now has a 13 point deficit.
Vettel's car seemed to be carrying a floor defect in the final laps and this was radioed to Alonso but he still kept a 9-10 second gap over his nearest rival.
No comments:
Post a Comment