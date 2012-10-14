Webber Korea Pole Number 12

Mark Webber stole pole position for the Korean Grand Prix with a very smooth lap. His team mate Sebastian Vettel had a compromised late lap with Felipe Massa ahead of him. He questioned his team as to why he was not told of this but later calmed down and credited Webber with a better lap.
Lewis Hamilton made the best of his car in third ahead of Alonso Raikkonen and Massa.
Romain Grosjean in seventh appears far enough back not to cause any trouble to the leaders on the first lap of this race.
Jenson Button missed out on the top ten in 11th place.
Lewis Hamilton made the best of his car in third ahead of Alonso Raikkonen and Massa.
Romain Grosjean in seventh appears far enough back not to cause any trouble to the leaders on the first lap of this race.
Jenson Button missed out on the top ten in 11th place.
No comments:
Post a Comment