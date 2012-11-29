Alonso 2012 World Champion?

Youtube feed footage has been published which alleges that Sebastian Vettel overtook under yellow flag conditions in the final GP in Brazil.
If proven, a 20 second penalty may be imposed which would result in Alonso winning the 2012 F1 World Championship by 1 point. Vettel would lose position and his third title would be removed.
The ramifications of such a harsh, retrospective penalty will be very controversial if imposed of course and heartbreaking for Vettel who appeared to conquer all adversity in fighting back through the field after being tagged at the outset from behind and ending up last.
Alonso however also fought to the limit to get his second place in the race.
The decision is in the hands of the arbitrators.
