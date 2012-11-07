Alonso Positive

In several post-race interviews Fernando Alonso remained positive.
He described Abu Dhabi as a 10 pointer in that he expected to lose ten points to Vettel but actually gained 3 over him.
He says the glass is half full not half empty and remains confident to win the 2012 drivers world championship.
He does not expect to catch his rivals in the performance of the car but by a superior team effort saying 'we do not have the best car but we do have the best team'.
For full post race interviews with Alonso follow this link:-
http://www.ferrari.com/english/formula1/news/headlines/Pages/121104-abu-dhabi-gp-fernando-alonso.aspx
