Button's Brazil

Jenson Button won the last race of the season amidst a cocktail of tension and drama.
He showed extraordinary composure in treacherous weather to hold it all together.
His team mate for one last race, Hamilton was knocked out in a tussle with Hulkenberg.
Meanwhile Sebastian Vettel made an incredible job of recovering from an apparently disastrous collision from behind by Bruno Senna to get just enough points to win his third GP title in three years finishing the year just three points ahead of Fernando Alonso. His sixth to Alonso's second place was enough.
As for Alonso he drove an astoundingly determined race in an imperfect car to get to second. He truly could not have done more in the circumstances.
It was fitting that on Michael Schumacher's final retirement from F1, Vettel joins him and Fangio as the only drivers with a consecutive hat trick of F1 titles. Vettel's claim is being the youngest ever.
No comments:
Post a Comment