Felipe - 'Sebastian's Tyres are in Front of Your Endplate'

The grid in Brazil reads - Hamilton, Button, Webber, Vettel.
The McLarens are finishing the season as the fastest cars.
A significant feature of the grid for the final race of the season however is Massa acting as rear gunner to Vettel.
Remember the days of Roman chariots fitted with scythes on their wheels?
Massa is too professional to attempt anything like that.
Damon Hill will remember Schumacher's side swipe which cost him a world championship. However then they both were in the title fight.
Vettel is unlikely to come into contact with Alonso but has collided with his own teammate in the past.
Whatever happens, only thirteen points separate Vettel and Alonso and Vettel needs above all to keep clear of any other cars to hold the points lead he has over his only rival for the title.
