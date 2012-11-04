Hamilton Derby | Vettel Relegated

Lewis Hamilton sits on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today.
He dominated qualifying and Seb Vettel could only manage third. However Vettel was relegated several hours later to the back if the grid for a fuel infringement.
Vettel's nearest rival in the drivers championship, Fernando Alonso will move up from 7th to 6th due to Vettel's relegation.
Jenson Button could not match Hamilton's pace and was 0.66 seconds slower in 6th (promoted to 5th).
Mark Webber joins Hamilton on the front row. Pastor Maldonado completed a fine qualifying to join Kimi Raikkonen on row two.
So the order is Hamilton-Webber, Maldonado-Raikkonen, Button-Alonso.
Watch out for who brakes latest from the front row. Alonso's start and Vettel's first few laps will be spicy too.
Maldonado and Raikkonen may rub shoulders...
