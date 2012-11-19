Hamilton's Texan Storm

Sebastian Vettel failed to convert his pole position into victory in the inaugural Austin GP.
Lewis Hamilton fought his way past first Mark Webber then Vettel in a display of consistently positive driving.
Fernando Alonso took the title battle to the last race in Brazil by coming home from seventh to third behind Vettel.
If Alonso wins in Brazil he needs Vettel to be no higher than fifth. If Vettel finishes, this scenario looks very unlikely. Realistically Vettel would need to fail to finish as Webber did today for Alonso's 13 point deficit to be recovered.
Both participants and spectators were impressed with the new circuit which takes elements from many of the best circuits in the world such as Silverstone and Suzuka.
As Vettel came in to lap back markers Hamilton took his opportunity having saved up his KERS for this moment.
This gives Hamilton two consecutive victories in the USA in his penultimate race for McLaren. Next year he will be a Mercedes driver. It is good to leave on a high but now he has a car capable of passing Red Bulls it may be a difficult adjustment.
