Kimi Kimi Kimi Some

The focused, fast Finn shrugged off his
final doubts about the wisdom of a comeback by winning the Abu Dhabi GP.
After Hamilton cruised to a halt with fuel feed issues, Raikkonen was unbeatable.
Even Vettel, assisted by safety car intervals charged from last to third but could not catch Raikkonen.
Fernando Alonso again was able to extract every ounce of performance from his Ferrari and took second place.
Kimi is now looking for more in the last two races and into next season. He could be critical in interfering with the slender 10 point margin between Vettel and Alonso at the head of the drivers table.
No comments:
Post a Comment