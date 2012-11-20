Red Bull Reviews its Alternatives

Whether or not Red Bull finish the season with the drivers championship to add to the 2012 constructors title they have won already could come down to something you may need for your private motor vehicle every few years- a Renault alternator.
Red Bull have decided to revert to the latest model of this seemingly insignificant part rather than the old one they have been using and which has cost them a number of points this season.
If Vettel fails to finish - as Webber did in the last race - then Alonso only needs to be in the top 3 to be world champion.
It could be electric...
