Gloomy Brits

Toward the end of last season both Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button were very upbeat about how competitive their McLaren cars had become.
Now in separate teams, Button was very downside about how far the team had to go to catch up after a disappointing Australian Grand Prix.
Having started his contract with Mercedes, Hamilton was immediately very cautious in lowering expectations for 2013. He appeared to change his view however after surprisingly good results in testing in Barcelona. Now after Australia, his disappointment was evident as although 5th place was not a bad showing, there seemed to be more potential after qualifying and he slipped behind Raikonnen, Alonso, Vettel and Massa in the race.
Now in separate teams, Button was very downside about how far the team had to go to catch up after a disappointing Australian Grand Prix.
Having started his contract with Mercedes, Hamilton was immediately very cautious in lowering expectations for 2013. He appeared to change his view however after surprisingly good results in testing in Barcelona. Now after Australia, his disappointment was evident as although 5th place was not a bad showing, there seemed to be more potential after qualifying and he slipped behind Raikonnen, Alonso, Vettel and Massa in the race.
No comments:
Post a Comment