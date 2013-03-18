Kimi Post Australia

Kimi Raikkonen is feeling confident in his new car after winning the Australian GP.
He told his engineers as he crossed the line - "I told you the car was good". This is may be less newsworthy than "leave me alone I know what I am doing" but signifies an even more confident driver for the season ahead.
He added later that maintaining the pace and managing the tyres was easy, giving him opportunity to lower lap times whenever he needed to, even putting in a fastest lap as the race drew to a close.
