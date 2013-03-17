Kimi Wins Race One!

Kimi Raikonnen brought his Lotus home for victory in Australia. He managed his tyres to complete the race with only two pit stops.
Fernando Alonso took second ahead ahead of Sebastian Vettel.
Massa, Hamilton and Webber made up the top six.
Adrian Sutil led the race for several laps in the Force India and was very happy with his seventh place ahead of Di Resta and Button.
