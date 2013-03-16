OZ No Wheels

The 2013 F1 season starts off with only Q1 completed as Saturday draws to a close
Already the Red Bulls have been showing their pace but it was Mercedes and Nico Rosberg who topped what qualifying there was in torrential weather.
Alonso, Grosjean, Perez, Webber and Massa complete the front three rows as it stands
Australian GP qualifying Q2 and Q3 will take place tomorrow followed by the Grand Prix itself.
Hamilton and Vettel would appear to be the most likely front row with McLaren admitting their car has a long way to go to be on the pace.
How ironic it is that Hamilton and Button have swapped places in Brawn's Mercedes team. Button won the world championship before promptly leaving and now Hamilton has his seat and appears to have the quicker car.
Already the Red Bulls have been showing their pace but it was Mercedes and Nico Rosberg who topped what qualifying there was in torrential weather.
Alonso, Grosjean, Perez, Webber and Massa complete the front three rows as it stands
Australian GP qualifying Q2 and Q3 will take place tomorrow followed by the Grand Prix itself.
Hamilton and Vettel would appear to be the most likely front row with McLaren admitting their car has a long way to go to be on the pace.
How ironic it is that Hamilton and Button have swapped places in Brawn's Mercedes team. Button won the world championship before promptly leaving and now Hamilton has his seat and appears to have the quicker car.
No comments:
Post a Comment