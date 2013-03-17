Red Bull Can the Front Row

Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber closed out the front row for the Australian Grand Prix.
Qualifying was delayed to race day today due to heavy rain. Lewis Hamilton came in third to sit behind Vettel on the grid.
Felipe Massa outqualified his team mate Fernando Alonso by 3 thousandths of a second and Nico Rosberg completed the top three rows in sixth. The two Lotus cars of Kimi Raikonnen and Romain Grosjean took row four.
The margin between Webber and Hamilton was 0.26 seconds. Vettel was 0.42 seconds clear of Webber.
Raikonnen was 0.215 behind Rosberg but 1.331 behind the pole position time of Vettel.
So at last we have an indication of pace for 2013, in qualifying trim at least. The McLaren of Perez did not make Q3, ending up 15th and Jenson Button came in 10th ahead of Hulkenberg in the Sauber - the car driven last year by Perez.
The smartest move turns out to be Hamilton going to Mercedes. Red Bull appear dominant for the fourth year running.
