China Grand Prix

As we enter the Chinese Grand Prix today, Vettel and Webber are wearing number 1 and number 2 on their caps. Let's see how they race each other.
Webber was placed at the back of the grid, being unable to provide a fuel sample after qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton is on his first pole for Mercedes pole with soft tyres ahead of Raikonnen and Alonso.
Vettel has chosen a harder compound and starts ninth on the grid behind Jenson Button.
Webber was placed at the back of the grid, being unable to provide a fuel sample after qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton is on his first pole for Mercedes pole with soft tyres ahead of Raikonnen and Alonso.
Vettel has chosen a harder compound and starts ninth on the grid behind Jenson Button.
No comments:
Post a Comment