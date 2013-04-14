Pages

Sunday, 14 April 2013

China Grand Prix

As we enter the Chinese Grand Prix today, Vettel and Webber are wearing number 1 and number 2 on their caps.  Let's see how they race each other.

Webber was placed at the back of the grid, being unable to provide a fuel sample after qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton is on his first pole for Mercedes pole with soft tyres ahead of Raikonnen and Alonso.

Vettel has chosen a harder compound and starts ninth on the grid behind Jenson Button.

