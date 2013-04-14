No Bull in a China Shop

Fernando Alonso rode his prancing horse to win ahead of Kimi Raikonnen's Lotus in China today. Lewis Hamilton turned his pole position into a podium in third.
Vettel closed on fresh tyres at the end to within a car length of the Merc to take fourth.
Mark Webber was red faced as a wheel fell of his bull leading to his retirement.
Vettel closed on fresh tyres at the end to within a car length of the Merc to take fourth.
Mark Webber was red faced as a wheel fell of his bull leading to his retirement.
No comments:
Post a Comment