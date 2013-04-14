Pages

Sunday, 14 April 2013

No Bull in a China Shop

Fernando Alonso rode his prancing horse to win ahead of  Kimi Raikonnen's Lotus in China today.  Lewis Hamilton turned his pole position into a podium in third.

Vettel closed on fresh tyres at the end to within a car length of the Merc to take fourth.

Mark Webber was red faced as a wheel fell of his bull leading to his retirement. 

