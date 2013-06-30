Silver Stone | Red Arrows

Lewis Hamilton put his Silver Arrows on pole by almost half a second for the race at Silverstone today.
He was 0.452 seconds ahead of Rosberg for an all Mercedes front row.
Hamilton seemed very relaxed, waving to the crowd from the pit lane during qualifying and the result shows why. He came in six tenths in front of Vettel who will be third on the grid alongside Mark Webber who is in his last F1 race at Silverstone.
Webber will be a Porsche Le Mans Series team driver next year.
Hamilton took part in a Red Arrows demonstration as a passenger before the race. Although he said it made him feel sick, perhaps the G forces prepared him for the high speed ride on the Silverstone track.
